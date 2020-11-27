Free tolls extended until January on Highway 7 extension

The free-toll period for the Highway 7 Maptaphut extension has been extended until the end of the year.







The 32-kilometer highway extension is as wide as three lanes each direction and runs through Pattaya and ends at Km. 34+400 in Maptaphut Subdistrict in Rayong.



Starting in January, tolls between Bangkok and U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya Airport will be 10-130 baht for cars, 15-210 baht for six-wheeled trucks, and 20-305 baht for larger trucks.

While the highway has been open since May, construction of ancillary facilities has continued and is behind schedule. Rest areas in two places remain unfinished and various fences have not been built due to land-expropriation snags.











