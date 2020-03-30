Free meals for Pattaya medical workers April 1-2

A Pattaya noodle shop on Soi Photisan, behind the JP Hotel in Naklua, will offer free meals to medical personnel April 1-2.





Open from 8.30-17.30, Pa Tentafo will serve up 300 bowls of yentafo noodles to doctors, nurses and hospital caregivers, along with a bottle of water. Medical workers only need to show their hospital or clinic identification. If the noodles sell out, other dishes will be substituted.

Owner Yuwathida Jeerapat, who on March 26 sent 100 noodle meals to Chulalongkorn Hospital in Bangkok, said Pattaya medical professionals right now are overworked and stressed due to the coronavirus pandemic. She wants to thank them for their hard work by offering free food.











