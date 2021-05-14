Foreigners in Thailand may receive vaccinations from government in August

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s (BMA) said foreigners in Thailand may have to wait until August before receiving vaccinations from the government.

BMA Health Department Director Panruedee Manomaipiboon said the Public Health Ministry aims to vaccinate everyone in Thailand, including foreign residents and immigrants, to build herd immunity. The ministry aimsto vaccinate Thais in June and July, and will open foreign resident registration in August.







She said the government has prepared enough vaccine for everyone in Thailand. The plan is to vaccinate those most a risk first, such as medical staff and other frontline workers, those with underlying conditions and the elderly, and then move on to the general public.

The director said, as for foreigners, only immigrant workers in Samut Sakhon Province have been vaccinated so far, to curb the provincial cluster outbreak. (NNT)





























