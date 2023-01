A tourist collapsed and died in the middle of Walking Street.

The unidentified man in his 50s was walking on the nightlife strip around 1:30 a.m. when he suddenly collapsed. The man hit his head on the ground, opening a bloody wound.







Paramedics supplied first aid, but the foreign man died.

The body was sent for an examination at the Institute of Forensic Medicine at Police Hospital to determine the cause of death.