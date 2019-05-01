Food poisoning cases increase as temps rise

The Pattaya Public Health Department warned people to be extra cautious during the hot season due to the higher risk of food poisoning.

Soaring temperatures cause food to spoil faster, leading to increased cases of gastrointestinal infections and diarrhea. The department said Pattaya Call Center has been flooded with calls about food poisoning.

Consumer Protection Office chief Buppa Songsakulchai said normally microbes take six or seven hours to spoil food, but, with current temperatures, it can happen in just four. Foods with coconut milk, desserts, salad and rice vermicelli are common culprits.

She said meals and leftovers should be kept refrigerated, reheated thoroughly before eating and not left out in the heat.