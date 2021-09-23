Flood hotline set for East Pattaya Sept. 24-26

By Warapun Jaikusol
As if back-to-back ‘floods of the century’ weren’t enough, more trouble is expected this weekend.

Nongprue Subdistrict will operate a 24-hour hotline to respond to flooding problems anticipated this weekend.

The Thai Meteorological Department predicted rain would cover 80 percent of Thailand Sept. 24-26. Nongprue is preparing to prevent flooding and respond quickly in places where that prevention fails.



Mayor Winai Inpitak said Sept. 22 that subdistrict crews will be stationed in three places around East Pattaya, and a hotline – 038-733-4934 – will operate around the clock for people to call for help.


Meanwhile, workers are cleaning out sewers, drainage pipes and canals to prevent water from backing up. But, Winai said, some areas are handicapped by small pipes, so flooding cannot be prevented during heavy rain.


Nongprue Mayor Winai Inpitak said crews will be on standby over the weekend.


