Fire destroys home, vehicles in East Pattaya

A short-circuiting fan sparked a fire that destroyed a family home in Nong Plalai.

No one was injured in the Jan. 22 blaze in Moo 9 village, but the entire house was gutted, two motorcycles destroyed and the family car damaged. Firefighters quelled the flames in 30 minutes.







Homeowner Supapat Prompim, 49, said she smelled something burning, but couldn’t figure out where it was coming from. By the time she heard and saw sparks coming from a fan, it was too late.

Despite pulling the power plug, the fire spread quickly. Rather than try to combat the flames, she scooped up her 2- and 4-year-old grandchildren and ran out of the house.

































