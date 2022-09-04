Fire at Mountain B pub in Sattahip on Aug 5 takes life of hospitalized navy officer

The fire that broke out in Mountain B, a famous entertainment venue in Sattahip, Chonburi province, where 22 people were killed, claimed 23rd death of a 27-year-old lieutenant Panupong Wongphakphaiboon, one of whom was seriously injured, suffered level 3 burns, 60% deep wounds and infectious wounds.

Lt. Panupongwas announced dead on Friday Sept 2 at Rayong Hospital. Mountain B fire on Aug 5 caused 13 deaths and 44 injuriesat the scene. The fire also claimed 10 more deaths at hospitals bringing the total to 23 to date.







Chotipong, the father of the deceased, said that the death of his son was a great loss for the family. The son was having a good future in his navy careerand was about to get married. He was scheduled to travel to Australia on the day of his death. He said Lt. Panupong studied well and loved his friends very much.Nichapha, the mother said that she came to see her son from the first day until the last day. She begged the media to present the good part of his son because he was a good person.

The body of Lt. Panupongwas transferred from Rayong Hospital to make merit at the Royal Navy crematorium, Sattahip Temple in Chonburi.The funeral ceremony was set on September 6.













































