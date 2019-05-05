Final details sorted for May 7-12 seafood festival

Pattaya ironed out the final details covering traffic, garbage and security at the upcoming Amazing Seafood Festival.

Deputy Mayor Banlue Kullavanijaya presided over the May 3 meeting for the May 7-12 festival on Beach Road, which will feature 150 booths.

Vendors were told they must unload equipment on May 7 within 15 minutes during 9 p.m. and midnight, and 8-11 a.m. on May 10-12.

Garbage patrols will be very strict, Banlue vowed, and vendors should remove any valuables from their booths at night to prevent thefts.

Seafood restaurants and vendors will participate in the 6 p.m.-midnight food fest with professional chefs cooking up meals at a North Pattaya Beach dining area that can seat 2,000 people each of the three nights. The five-course dinner requires advance reservations.

Each night will have entertainment from leading singers including Ice Saranyu, Ao Seksan, Moo Musu, Stamp, Lula, Yes Sir Day, Kai Muk Rungrat, and Singto Numchok. There also will be a chance to meet celebrity chefs.