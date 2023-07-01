Female golf caddy brutally attacked on highway near Pattaya

Pattaya, Thailand – A female golf caddy in Banglamung District was subjected to a vicious attack, causing alarm and highlighting safety concerns in the area. The incident took place in the early hours of June 30 and has sparked widespread fear and anger among residents.

The victim, Nuan Yothi, 44, was on her way to work near Highway 331 in the Khao Mai Kao sub-district when she noticed a suspicious individual following her on a motorcycle. The situation escalated when the assailant suddenly splashed gasoline on her body, leaving her in a state of shock.







In an attempt to escape, Nuan accelerated her motorcycle, but the attacker persistently pursued her. He managed to grab hold of her collar and chest, causing her to lose control and crash into a nearby wooded area.

Nearby residents rushed to help her and called for emergency assistance providing initial aid until Nuan could be transported to a local hospital. Medical examinations revealed severe injuries, including fractures in her ribs and a broken collarbone.

Expressing her disbelief and shock from her hospital bed, Nuan emphasized that she had never experienced any personal conflicts or threatening situations prior to the attack. She called on authorities to swiftly apprehend the assailant, seeking justice and the prevention of further incidents.

This distressing incident is part of a concerning trend, with several other female caddies in the area reporting similar attacks. Authorities are investigating possible connections between the cases, noting the similarities among the assailants. Some victims have been robbed, while others have suffered physical assaults and facial injuries.







Law enforcement agencies have pledged to leave no stone unturned in their investigation, while the local community remains vigilant, cautious of the looming danger that has disrupted their once peaceful environment.

















