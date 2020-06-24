Father deported, mother gone, 12-year-old Sriracha boy left alone

His father is about to be deported and his mother abandoned him. Now 12-year-old Kaveewat Kumlert is alone in the world.

Sriracha District Chief Dongpol Rujithammatat, Nattamon Kitdamrong, head of the Chonburi Shelter for Children and Families, and a local social worker found the boy living alone in his father’s house in the Wang Kor Community in Bung Subdistrict June 23.







Dongpol explained that the boy’s Cambodian father had been arrested on an indecency charged and, once authorities found he had no work permit, began the process to deport him.

Kaveewat’s mother, meanwhile, had left Sriracha long ago and started a new family in Sakon Nakhon and now has five other children.

The district chief said the 12-year-old cannot continue to live on his own, and had him placed, at least temporarily, at the Chonburi shelter.

Social Development and Human Security officials in Sakon Nakhon have been tasked with getting the boy’s mother to take him. But Sriracha authorities are asking if his father can take him to Cambodia.





Dongpol said he’d prefer to register the boy so he gets a Thai identification card and proof of citizenship, then stays with his mother.

However, if both parents fail to take up their parental responsibilities, Kaveeyat will become a ward of the state.











