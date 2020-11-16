Faithful dog helps Chachoengsao family find drowned grandma

He couldn’t save her, but a faithful dog pointed to relatives where their 85-year-old mother drowned in Chachoengsao.







The pooch named Ting was sitting at the edge of the Praya Wisut Canal in Song Klong Subdistrict of Bangpakong District where owner Klin Srisompong, 85, died Nov. 14.

Utid Phupoonpien, 44, said the elderly woman suffered from dementia and had wandered off around 4 a.m. without anyone knowing. When he awoke and saw her gone a search began. Then he spotted Ting sitting on the water’s edge and wouldn’t move. So Utid jumped in the water to search for her.

After two attempts he located the body floating amid water plants about 10 meters downstream. She had been dead for about three hours.











