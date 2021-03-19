Ex-actress opens cannabis restaurant in Pattaya

A former traditional Thai drama actress is back in the spotlight with a Pattaya restaurant featuring cannabis-infused dishes.



Anchalee Chomcheun, 49, opened Aroy Kan Rong Po by Churodsawan in the Rong Po area of Banglamung District. The former “Likay” actress from Bang Pakong, Chachoengsao, moved to Pattaya to open the trendy restaurant where it would attract attention from tourists.







Aroy Kan Rong Po’s menu features cannabis noodle with beef, seafood, yentafo, meat soup, stir-fried basil with chicken, pork, and seafood and other menus made with legal cannabis leaves, roots and stems.

Before opening, Anchalee contacted licensed cannabis supplier Churodsawan Group to supply her ingredients from legal sources to mix with her dishes. Her restaurant has a legal license and customers can feel confident eating her food.







In the future, she believes that cannabis will get a good response because it is now trendy. She will add more menus with cannabis in the future to serve her customers. Aside from food, she will create beverages with cannabis.



Aroy Kan Rong Po by Churodsawan is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. near the Rong Po Market. For information, call 065-592 3982 or 062-463 2338.

















