Elephants lead New Year merit-making ceremony at Nong Nooch

PATTAYA, Thailand – In celebration of New Year 2024, Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Pattaya organized a merit-making ceremony on January 2, featuring nine elephants. Led by garden president Kampon Tansajja, the executive team, staff, tourists, and elephants participated in offering dry food alms to 19 monks from nine different temples.







The monks received the alms and blessed the participants. This event is part of the garden’s longstanding tradition, providing an opportunity for visitors to engage in merit-making by offering alms, fostering a positive start to the year. Additionally, the ceremony serves as a gesture of respect and gratitude to the elephants, revered as sacred animals in Thai culture.



























