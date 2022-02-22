Efforts underway to prevent further leaks of underwater oil pipeline in Rayong

Authorities have given approval for Star Petroleum Refining Plc (SPRC) to seal the second leak in its underwater pipeline that had been hemorrhaging oil into the ocean off the coast of Rayong.

Measures are also being implemented to prevent any additional leakage, including an undersea tent positioned over the damaged pipeline to catch any further spills that could occur during the operation. An aerial surveillance unit that includes drones and helicopters has also been deployed to oversee the mission.



On Sunday (20 Feb), Phuriphat Thirakunphisut, deputy director-general of the Marine Department, chaired a meeting with the Council of Engineers of Thailand, the Federation of Thai Industries, the Engineering Institute of Thailand and the various agencies to discuss the situation.

The deputy director-general said SPRC must strictly follow expert guidance and submit an operational plan to the Rayong branch of Marine Office.







As part of the sealing operation, the company has proposed wrapping the remaining underwater section with layers of special adhesive tape before bringing it ashore for police inspection. It has also presented a plan to inject sealant on the ball valve to facilitate the removal of the remaining oil.

All operations are to be overseen by foreign experts and the oil pipeline manufacturer, with state agencies such as the Royal Thai Navy and Marine Department serving a supporting role to ensure safety. (NNT)

































