East Pattaya to get new electric poles and insulated cables

At a meeting held at Nongprue municipality Sept 5 Nongprue Mayor Winai Inpitak put forth a grand plan to improve the infrastructure in Soi Nern Plubwan in east Pattaya by replacing old dilapidated electric poles and cables with brand new ones.

The mayor said that with the budget allocated more poles will be erected along the road at a standardized distance from each other. The cables used will be modern insulated ones rather that the bare ones in use at present. The cables are weather and animal proof as it is not uncommon for birds, snakes and squirrels to gnaw on them causing damage and power outages. He said the new insulated cables will also be safe for humans.







Work will commence on Sept. 20. “There will be some obstacles to do the work” said the mayor, “as electricians will have to work around the many sign boards protruding from the buildings and digging holes in the ground to plant the electric poles without causing too much inconvenience to the residents, but we will get the job done”.





































