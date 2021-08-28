East Pattaya pump station could end flooding like Friday’s, but not until Aug. 2022

After Friday’s flood disaster, Pattaya officials checked in on a new pump station to ensure it will be complete by this time next year.

Called the “monkey cheek” project, the 665-million-baht infrastructure job at the beginning of Soi Khao Noi includes a 12,000-cubic-meter flood-runoff retention pond, six high-capacity pumps, and 3.5 kilometers of 1.8-meter-wide pipes under the railway-parallel road. The pumps can shuttle nine cubic meters of water per second.







The project aims to capture all the water that runs from Pong and Huay Yai into Pattaya and down to the shoreline where it repeatedly damages the beach. If plans are successful, serious flooding like that seen Aug. 27 could become a thing of the past.

However, that relief won’t be coming any time soon. The project, begun on Christmas Day, isn’t scheduled for completion until Aug. 17, 2022.



Lame-duck Pattaya City Council members Anan Ankanawisan, Thanet Supornsahatrangsi and Sinchai Wattanasartsathorn, along with city engineering chief Anuwat Thongkum visited the construction site Friday afternoon to encourage workers to keep up the pace and finish on time, or even early.

































