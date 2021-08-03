East Pattaya locals want homeless woman, child committed against their will

East Pattaya residents urge social workers to commit a homeless woman and her two daughters to a shelter against her will.

Locals living near a Kasikornbank branch on Soi Nernplubwan complained Aug. 2 that the woman in her early 30s, identified as “Tu,” and her 3-year-old daughter were living on the street, dependent on cash and food donations.







People trying to speak to her Aug. 2 got only confused speech and a point to a nearby temple in response.

A local man identified only as “Sek,” age 50, said she had two girls with her on July 31, but a man claiming to be one of the girls’ father took one girl away.

Sek is unsure if they were, in fact, her daughters or if the woman and children are unrelated and working used as beggars by a human trafficking gang.

Sek called social workers, telling them he wanted the woman and child removed as they could be carrying Covid-19 and are squatting near a dormitory with many people.

He was told, however, that she has been offered help several times and refused. Regardless, Sek thinks she should be taken away.



































