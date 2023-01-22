East Pattaya community gets relief from potholes, sewage

An East Pattaya community got relief from mosquitos and the stench of sewage while it awaits construction of a new road.

City Councilmen Banjong Banthoonprayuk and Jirawat Plukjai joined Khao Noi Community President Chaloei Tuanshu on Sukhumvit Soi 67 to observe as city workers dumped soil and poured concrete as a stop-gap measure Jan. 17.







Pattaya plans to build a new concrete road through the community, but currently doesn’t have the money. But residents continually complained that the dirt road is uneven and pocked with mosquito-filled potholes. And a natural canal at the end of the road reeks of sewage.

The soil was dumped and compacted to level the road and concrete was poured into the bottom of the canal to get rid of the bugs and help water flow better.

































