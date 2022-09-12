Early morning downpour deluge Pattaya and Jomtien areas

Many areas in Pattaya, Jomtien and Banglamung district were inundated on the early morning of Monday Sept 12. Two hours of heavy rain and thunderstorms that scattered throughout the famous tourist destination this morning repeatedly affected the locations that were under water a week ago.

Residential areas such as Soi Khao Noi, Soi Khao Talo, third roads as well as popular spots such as the South Pattaya Walking Street, Pattaya and Jomtien beach roads were again under water for about 2 hours before it subsided. Many parts of Sukhumvit road that were frequently reported flooded were not an exception. Officials did their best by bringing machines to pump out tremendous amount of water from affected residences. Volunteers aided drivers who got their vehicles stuck in the floods on Sukhumvit highways and several local roads.







Weather Forecast for Pattaya and Eastern Part

Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi (Pattaya), Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 23-26 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C. Southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and above 1 meter in thundershowers.

During 12 – 14 Sep, southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and above 1 meter in thundershowers.

During 15 – 18 Sep, southwesterly winds 20-35 km/hr. Wave height about 2 meters and above 2 meters in thundershowers. Minimum temperature 23-28 °C. Maximum temperature 29-36 °C.







Weather Warning Across Thailand

‘Heavy to Very Heavy Rains in Thailand and Strong Wind-Waves in upper portions of Andaman Sea and Gulf’

The moderate monsoon trough lies across the lower North, the upper Central into the low-pressure cell over the Northeast. At the same time, the moderate southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf. Torrential rains are likely in the overall country, isolated heavy to very heavy rains are possible for the North, the Northeast, the Central including Bangkok and its vicinity and the East. People should beware of the severe conditions that may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along the foothills near waterways and lowlands.

















































