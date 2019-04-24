Dusit Super Heroes gear up for action during Pattaya ‘Wan Lai’

The management and staff along with hotel guests of Dusit Thani Pattaya joined the Pattaya City’s traditional Songkran celebrations, known as ‘Wan Lai’, held on Pattaya Beach Road, April 19.

The hotel set up a special booth where staff and hotel guests were invited to dress in vibrant costumes under the theme of ‘Dusit Heroes’ to enjoy a day of water-splashing fun.

Hotel General Manager, Neoh Kean Boon, surprised everyone by turning up in a world renowned Thai-style fighting heroes, Muay Thai, costume. The activity was full of happiness and laughter creating a memorable experience for one and all.