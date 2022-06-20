Drunk German punched in face in Pattaya

A drunk German got punched in the face after refusing a ride in Pattaya.

Jurg Vendorf, 57, admitted he was drunk before the June 18 altercation on Soi Bongkot 6/1 but claimed to be clueless as to why anyone would punch him.







Motorcycle-taxi driver Thanakrit Sangtien, 41, witnessed the incident. He said a black sedan was parked near his taxi stand and, as the German approached, two Thai women and a man got out and offered him paid transport.





The German refused and the two men got into a heated quarrel, with the Thai getting the last word with his fist.

Pattaya police said such incidents spoil Pattaya’s image and promised to find the attacker.

































