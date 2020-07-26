Drunk biker passes out on Bang Saray traffic island

A drunk motorcyclist passed out after rolling his Honda Wave into a traffic island in Bang Saray, 20 kms from Pattaya.







Police spent almost 30 minutes trying to revive the unidentified man in his 30s in the deep grass of the Sukhumvit Road island in front of the Naval Rating School. Finally they just poured him into a police pickup truck and tossed him in the drunk tank until he woke up.



Witness Sanor Permslip, 66, said he was driving behind the motorcyclist and watched as the bike slowed, wobbled and veered into the traffic island grass where it overturned.

The motorbike was damaged. The drunk driver not so much.



















