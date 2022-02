One driver was hurt when a big rig rear-ended another in Pong.

The unidentified driver of the Nonthaburi-registered 18-wheeler hauling asphalt hit a Bangkok tractor-trailer parked on the frontage road of Highway 36 in front of a PTT gas station.

Rescue workers needed specialty equipment to remove the injured driver from his crushed cab.

The driver reportedly had passed out behind the wheel due to fatigue on his way into the truck stop.