Double face masks give higher protection against Covid-19

With Covid-19 infection numbers reaching almost 20,000 a day, the risk of anyone getting infected without forewarning is getting more real by the minute.

No one is safe unless they take extra precautions to protect themselves from contracting this highly contagious virus.







The recommendations to stay safe are still the same, wash your hands often with soap or sanitizing gel, wear hygiene face masks and maintain physical distance from practically everyone. People are even warned that infections can come from their family members.

The Thai Public Health Ministry puts out regular advisories on how the population can protect themselves and others around them from this life-threatening scourge.



The ministry is warning people to use and wear their face masks properly at all times. They state that improper covering of the nose, mouth and around the ears and face will give the person only 41.3% protection. But wearing a face mask properly and with care will provide 80-90% protection.

Many people have now taken to wearing double masks, a cloth one over a medical one which, according to the ministry, affords up to 95% protection.

Protect yourself and others from Covid-19

If Covid-19 is spreading in your community, stay safe by taking some simple precautions, such as physical distancing, wearing a mask, keeping rooms well ventilated, avoiding crowds, cleaning your hands, and coughing into a bent elbow or tissue. Check local advice where you live and work. Do it all!





























