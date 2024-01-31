Disabled Korean assaulted by two Russian thugs in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Korean tourist was assaulted by two Russian thugs in Soi 11 off Pattaya Second Road on January 30. He suffered a head injury causing profuse bleeding on his face. Preliminary first aid was administered before transferring Kyoung Jun Lee, 29 to Jomtien Hospital for further treatment.

A motorcycle-taxi driver who saw the incident told police that two Russians assaulted Mr. Lee, causing significant facial injuries and blood loss. After the attack, the two assailants separated, with one heading towards a hotel and the other disappearing down a side street.







The motorcycle-taxi driver assisted the injured tourist and learned that he was a Korean national who spoke Thai. Mr. Lee, who has a disability that affected both his legs, explained that he was attacked by the two foreigners because he had left a massage parlor due to the high prices. The perpetrators pursued him and initiated the assault.

Despite the severity of the incident, Mr. Lee expressed reluctance to file a police report, fearing further reprisals from the Russian hoodlums who threatened him against involving law enforcement. Authorities are urged to investigate and address the matter promptly to safeguard the city’s image as a tourist destination and void of foreign undesirables.































