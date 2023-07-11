Decapitated body of missing German businessman found in freezer

Pattaya, Thailand – Pattaya police found the decapitated body of Hans Peter Mack, 62, a German property broker in a freezer. Two German nationals have become the targets of arrest warrants due to their suspected involvement in this gruesome crime.

Acting on a search warrant, Nong Prue police and forensic officers conducted an extensive investigation in a Nong Prue housing estate in east Pattaya. The search was prompted by information from the owners of a pickup truck who had been hired by a German individual to deliver a freezer to the rented house.







During the search, authorities were confronted with a chilling sight in one of the bedrooms – a tightly sealed freezer, secured with black tape. Opening it revealed a plastic bag containing the decapitated remains of a human body, initially believed to belong to the missing German property broker. The police noted signs of blunt force trauma on the severed head and sent the remains for further identification through autopsy procedures.

Additional evidence emerged from the rented house, including a bloodied electric chainsaw, two rolls of plastic wrap, and face masks, painting a troubling picture of the crime scene. Traces of a chemical cleanser were also detected on the upholstery of the victim’s Mercedes car, which had been found parked near a condominium in Pattaya.



The caretaker of the rented house informed the police that the property had been leased by a foreigner for a one-year term at a monthly rate of 9,000 baht. However, the caretaker was unaware if the house had been sublet to others.

In an unexpected turn of events, the owners of a black Mazda pickup truck came forward, asserting their innocence. They said that they had been hired by a female German property broker to transport the freezer to the rented house. According to their account, another German man accompanied them in the back of the truck during the delivery. Both individuals claimed they had no suspicions until learning about the missing German property broker through the media.







Mack’s Thai partner filed a complaint with Nong Prue police after her husband’s disappearance. He had left their residence on July 4, to meet with a foreign real estate businessman in Pattaya, supposedly for discussions regarding a land deal worth over 100 million baht on Samui Island. His sudden absence deeply worried his partner, as he was known for his punctuality and had never been away from home for more than a day.

The German property broker’s two sons, from his previous marriage, directly approached Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, the deputy national police chief to help them find their father.

















