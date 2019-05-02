CPDC kids trained in first aid, emergency response

Youths under the care of the Human Help Network received lessons from Bangkok Hospital Pattaya in first aid and how to respond to emergencies.

BPH audio-visual chief Navee Conrat led the April 30 iRescue clinic at the Child Protection and Development Center where very young children were taught how to react to emergency situations and older youths how to act.

Younger children were told to remain calm and call for help, what to tell authorities on the telephone, where the emergency was and how many people were affected and what their injuries looked like.

Older kids were taught emergency first response techniques including primary first aid, CPR, rescue breathing and automated external defibrillator use.