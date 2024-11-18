Construction worker falls from 3-story building, seriously injured

SATTAHIP, Thailand – Emergency teams responded to a call about a construction worker falling from a three-story building near the Chumphon Naval School traffic lights in Bang Saray, Sattahip, on November 16.

The incident occurred at a construction site where a 29-year-old Burmese worker, identified as Mr. Sun, suffered serious injuries. Upon arrival, emergency responders administered oxygen before transporting him to Sirikit Naval Medical Center for further treatment.

According to his colleagues, Mr. Sun was dismantling a construction formwork at the edge of the third floor when the formwork panel fell. He reached out to grab it, causing him to lose balance and fall into a patch of grass beside the building. His coworkers quickly called for help, carried him to safety, and contacted emergency services for assistance.

















































