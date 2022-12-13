Cold fronts bringing chills to Pattaya and most of Thailand this week

The Meteorological Department has forecast that a strong cold front from China will cause temperatures to drop in most of the country from December 14-18, except for the southern region, where heavy rain is still expected.

The agency forecasts that the northeast will see temperatures drop 4-6 Celsius, while the northern, eastern and central regions, including Bangkok, will experience a drop of 3-5 Celsius.







The weather service also expects another strong cold front to move over the North on Sunday (18 Dec) and continue southward to other regions for several days before weakening.

Residents in the south should meanwhile brace themselves for heavy rain, which may cause flooding or overflows from natural waterways due to a low-pressure cell and moderate north-easterly monsoon covering the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea.







Officials reported that cold weather over the long weekend also drove tourists to mountain retreats such as Chiang Mai’s Huai Nam Dang National Park and Phetchaburi’s Khao Phanoen Thung in Kaeng Krachan National Park. (NNT)



























