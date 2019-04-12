City hall beautifying Pattaya for coronation

Decorative lights are being installed on Central Pattaya Road, Beach Road and 3rd Road as part of Pattaya City’s preparation for the upcoming royal coronation.

The International Fireworks Festival also will return May 24-25 as part of the celebration.

The Chonburi Tourist Attraction Association, chaired by their president, Thitipat Siranatsrikul, met April 9, to discuss these and other upcoming events, including the 2019 Pattaya Travel Mart on May 24, at Ban Sukawadee, and the 2nd painting contest where artists are invited to submit their works under the theme, “attracting Chonburi”, from May 1 to Aug 1. No mention was made about where to submit, but more information might be available by contacting city hall.