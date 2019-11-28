Christmas Dining & Entertainment 2019

BCCT Multi-Chamber Eastern Seaboard Christmas Networking. BCCT, in cooperation with AMCHAM, AustCham, BeLuThai, CanCham, GTCC, NTCC, SATCC and STCC cordially invites you to Multi-Chambers Eastern Seaboard Christmas Networking on Friday 13 December 2019 at 6.30 – 9.00pm at the Beach Lawn of the Amari Pattaya. Cost: THB 500 for BCCT/participating chambers and THB 1,000 for non-members. Price includes food and a free flow of soft drinks, beer and wine. Booking: Email [email protected]. Accommodation: Amari Pattaya is offering a special room rate on during 11 – 15 December at THB 4,250++ per night including breakfast. Promo Code “BCCT2019” on amari.com.

Christmas Eve at the Oasis Restaurant and Poolside of the Thai Garden Resort on Tuesday 24 December 2019. Start at 18.00hrs. Enjoy an international gala buffet and be thrilled by the Sounds of Christmas with the sensational performance of the Grand Opera Bangkok. Santa Claus will bring a lot of presents. Live music by the Thai Garden Resort Trio. Adults: THB 1,800 net, Children (4-12 years): THB 900 net, under 4 years: Free of charge. All prices are based on food only. There is no refund in case of unforeseeable incidents, or weather conditions. Dress code: smart casual, no sleeveless shirts, no shorts, no flip flops. Please make your reservation at the Thai Garden Resort (North Pattaya Rd. Opposite Terminal 21 Shopping Centre) in person to select your table. Email: [email protected] Tel.: 038 370 614

Avani Pattaya Resort, Sizzling Christmas at Benihana 24 and 25 December 2019. Turn up the heat with unique Christmas dinners to remember. Kick off the season in spectacular style with festive dinners at Benihana this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Choose from three sizzling set menus and prepare to be dazzled by fantastic Teppanyaki shows performed by your private chef. From THB 2,200++ per set, including one glass of sparkling wine.

Christmas Eve at Dicey Reilly’s 24 December 2019. A festive dinner for all the family. On the night before Christmas, gather all your favourite people around the table and tuck into a hearty buffet of all the tastiest holiday classics. THB 999 nett per person. Kids under 5 eat free. Early bird THB 850 nett per person when you book before 20 December.

Christmas lunch at Dicey Reilly’s 25 December 2019. Enjoy the big day with a leisurely, long lunch. Join us whenever you’re ready and feast on a delicious festive lunch all afternoon. Pile up on Christmas favourites and all the trimmings from the buffet spread and enjoy time with family and friends. THB 1,199 nett per person. Kids under 5 eat free, THB 999 nett per person when you book before 20 December.

Home-Style Turkey at Garden Café 10 December 2019 to 1 January 2020. Treat yourself to a home-cooked, whole turkey with all the trimmings, and forget about having to cook it yourself. Leave the details to the expert team at Garden Cafe and take home a beautiful bird. Go on, you deserve it. THB 7,200 nett per set.

Holiday Treats at The Pantry 10 December 2019 to 1 January 2020. Everything from bites and delights to festive feasts. Stop in for a Christmas pudding to get into the spirit. Take home a gingerbread house to surprise the family. Gather your festive goodies for all your favourite people. We’ve got Christmas covered at The Pantry. From THB 150 nett. For more information, please call: +66 38 412 120, email: [email protected]

Dusit Thai Pattaya – White Christmas. Dusit Thani Pattaya presents this year’s holiday-themed White Christmas. You, your family and friends will feel the enchanted joyous season this year at Dusit Thani Pattaya. “White Christmas Dinner” in The Cascade, Tuesday 24 December 2019 from 18.45-23.00 hrs. Price at THB 1,900 net per person (Terms & Conditions apply. 50% discount for children under 12 years old). Advanced reservations recommended, please call +66 (0) 3842 5611 Ext. 2149, 2150 or email to [email protected]

Glittering Christmas at Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya. Shine bright this season at Starz Diner. Enjoy the Great Charcoal Christmas Buffet with family and friends. Santa. Live band. Christmas carols. 24-25 Dec 2019 6pm-9.30pm. Bt. 1,299 per person inclusive of a complimentary glass of mulled wine. Bt. 550 per child inclusive of a complimentary glass of soft drink. Kids under 12 eat free. For reservations, call 038-428-755 or [email protected] or https://www.facebook.com/hardrockhotelpattaya

Hilton Pattaya Christmas Eve and Day Celebration at the edge Restaurant, Level 14. edge, Hilton Pattaya invites you and your family to celebrate Christmas with a wide selection of international cuisine along with a view of Pattaya Bay. The highlights are include seafood on ice – imported oyster, New Zealand mussel and caviar, seafood on the grill – tiger prawn, rock lobster, blue crab, seabass in banana leaf and river prawn, sashimi – Maguro, Hamachi, Salmon, octopus, Sakura shrimp, surf clam and Hokkaido scallop, Australian beef and lamb, foie gras, honey glazed Virginia ham, roasted whole turkey, Asian and Western selections and desserts corner at THB 2,850 nett per person (half price for kids 6-12 years old and free for kids 0-5 years old). Beverage package is priced at THB 2,550 nett per person. The buffet is available on December 24, 2019 from 6pm – 11pm for dinner and on December 25, 2019 from 12noon – 3.30pm for lunch and 6pm – 11pm for dinner.

Horizon Rooftop Restaurant & Bar, Level 34. Celebrate an unforgettable Christmas with our special 3-course set menu including choices of starter – lobster or beef, main dish – beef, lamb, salmon or duck breast and complete with the dessert – pudding or Mille-feuille. Moreover, unlimited food stations are available such as turkey, ham, foie gras, Fine de Claire oyster, mixed seafood grill, sashimi, cold cut and cheese. The price is THB 3,750 nett per person. Available at Horizon Rooftop Restaurant & Bar, level 34 on December 24 and 25, 2019 from 6pm – 11pm.

Mövenpick Siam Hotel Na Jomtien Pattaya Swiss-mas Market. Experience our Swiss-mas Market this festive season, think of market stands featuring Raclette cheese, mulled wine and various scents such as cinnamon and other exotic spices at our beachfront location. The little ones will have their share of fun too with a special kids zone dedicated to fun-filled activities. Local artists will present and showcase their skills art and culinary highlights transform our beachfront grass lawn into a Swiss- style festive market. Price: THB 1,750 net/day (Adult) THB 500 net/day (Child) Child below 7 years old dine for Free. Date: 22-24 Dec 2019 Venue: Beach Lawn. Christmas Eve Dinner – Fire up your Christmas festivities and indulge in a special feast at T55 New York Grill Room. Featuring festive ingredients such as smoked salmon, white asparagus, roast duck, beef tenderloin and sweet temptations including Buche de Noel. Let us take you on a culinary journey at our signature grill room. Price: THB 2,200 net per person *3 courses menu with a glass of wine or cocktail. Date: 24 Dec 2019. Venue: T55 New York Grill Room. Christmas Day Lunch – It’s Christmas Day and time to celebrate! Relish this joyful season with your family at T55 New York Grill Room. Tantalizing holiday dishes, including traditional roast turkey with all the trimmings, honey-glazed ham, a dazzling array of seafood on ice as well as festive desserts such as yule log and Christmas cookies are ready for you and your loved ones. Price: THB 2,200 net per person *3 courses menu with a glass of wine or cocktail. Date: 25 Dec 2019. Venue: T55 New York Grill Room. For reservations call: 033 078 888, 062 614 6659.

Pattaya Sports Club invites you and your loved ones to our Christmas Party on Wednesday 11 December 2019. Party starts at 6 pm. Festive Theme. Prizes will be given for the best festive costumes of the night. Win lots of raffle prizes. Entrance: members 600 baht, guests 800 baht includes Thai & international buffet & live entertainment. Free flow of hard and soft drinks. Venue: First Pacific Hotel (Formerly Town-in-Town) Central Pattaya Road. Get your tickets at the PSC office now! Hurry, Limited seats. Call: Mobile: 095 706 2646, Phone: 038 415 424 Email: [email protected]

Renaissance Pattaya Resort & Spa Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet – 609 Kitchen. December 24, 2019 from 6 pm – 10 pm THB 1,800++ per person 70% off per child + limited kids menu (6-12 yrs.) THB 2,800++ per person including a range of free flow alcoholic beverages. Christmas Eve Set Dinner (6-Course) Pebbles Bar and Grill December 24, 2019 from 6.30 pm – 11 pm THB 2,800++ per person 70% off per child + limited kids menu (6-12 yrs.). THB 3,800++ per person including a range of free flow alcoholic beverages. Early bird booking! From now – 15 December 2019, 25% off Christmas Eve Dinner @609 Kitchen, Pebbles Bar and Grill * For Club Marriott members, get on top 5% when booking for 4 or more. Terms & conditions – All bookings have to be confirmed and pay in full amount. – All bookings are non-cancellable and non-refundable. For booking or inquiries, please contact 038-259-099 or email: [email protected] Contact information Darika Wechsawarn (Nam Warn) Tel. 03825.9099

Royal Wing Suites & Spa. A Royal Christmas – Enchanting Gala Dinner – Poolside at the Royal Wing Suites & Spa. Tuesday 24 December 2019 7pm-11pm. Celebrate Christmas at the poolside of the luxurious Royal Wing Suites & Spa where we put together a festive 4-course dinner containing delectable favourites and pre-cocktail canapes to start the festivities. Get ready for a night full of family fun with carol singers, live band music and Santa making a special stop to wish everyone a Merry Christmas. Dress: casual smart. THB 3200 ++ per person. 50% discount for children under 12 years. Early bird: Save an extra 10% off, book before 10 December 2019. Reservations: Contact Tel. 038 250 251 Email: [email protected] www.royalwingsuites.com