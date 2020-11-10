Chonburi woman tries suicide, sent home

A Chonburi woman was saved from suicide, but sent home afterward with no mental-health intervention.

Paramedics found the unidentified 25-year-old woman in her Honda Civic in the woods of Nong Kangkok Subdistrict Nov. 8. The car was running and a charcoal grill was smoking in the front seat as she tried to kill herself with carbon monoxide poisoning.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

The woman was still conscious when authorities knocked on the window and opened the door. Paramedics revived her but complied with her wishes not to go to the hospital. Instead, they simply contacted a relative to collect her.

Firefighter Jaturong Petchubol, 34, said officers responded after getting a message from the woman’s aunt. She said her niece had sent a message saying she planned to kill herself and provided the GPS location where her body could be recovered.

The aunt sent the coordinates to authorities.

Most countries will not send suicide-attempt victims home, but require them to undergo several days of observation and therapy. Many times in Thailand, despondent people sent home often try again.











