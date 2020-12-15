Chonburi voters go to the poles on Sunday

Chonburi voters will go to the polls on Sunday, Dec. 20, to decide who will lead the province in the coming term.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.







The law prohibiting the sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages will be in effect. This means that, by law, bars must be closed by 6:00 p.m. Saturday night, Dec. 19 and remain closed until the election is declared over on Sunday, Dec. 20.

The “no alcohol rule” applies to all entertainment areas, including restaurants, although restaurants may remain open if they do not sell alcohol. It is also prohibited to give away free alcoholic beverages, even at private parties.





The law as written: Election laws of municipalities (year) 2482, amended 2523, section 12CH states: “As of 18:00 hours on the day before the election until the end of the day of the election, it is forbidden for anyone to sell, distribute, give away alcohol or have parties or social events that have alcohol served.” Section 76 states: “Whoever breaks this law is subject to a fine of no more than 10,000 baht or jail of no more than 1 year or both.”







