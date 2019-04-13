Chonburi prepares scared water for HM the King’s coronation

In keeping with ancient traditions every province in the Kingdom of Thailand is required to collect water from the most revered water source in their region, sanctify it at religious ceremonies by the most senior monk of the most sacred temple in the province, and send it to Bangkok for safe keeping until it is applied for the Ablution and Anointment ceremonies of HM the King Rama X at his coronation scheduled from 4-6 May 2019.

Governor Pakarathorn Thienchai and his wife Supaporn Thienchai, president of the Chonburi Red Cross Society, presided over the water sanctifying ceremonies here in Chonburi on Monday, April 8.

The ceremonies, held in the Wat Khao Bangsai Royal Temple main hall, were attended by government officials, military and police officers, local administration organizations and civil volunteers.

Phra Thep Suttajan (Anan Kalayanawattano), Abbot of the Wat Khao Bangsai Royal Temple, presided over the religious ceremonies. The Provincial Primate of Chonburi province initiated the rituals at 5pm by lighting sacred candles and calling for the congregation of the gods and all that is holy as 30 Buddhist monks chanted Holy Scriptures. The sounding of the gong was accompanied by traditional Thai music performed on ancient musical instruments highlighting the Maharerk songs in praise of HM the King.

The following day the governor led a candle-light procession around the temple in celebration and further sanctification of the water.

On 10 April, Governors of all the provinces in Thailand transported the specially crafted vases containing the sacred water to the Interior Ministry in Bangkok where it is stored awaiting the auspicious day of the coronation ceremonies in May. (CPRD)