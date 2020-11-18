Chonburi mother calls cops on boy who posted porn to daughter’s Facebook

By Pattaya Mail
0
204
Samet resident Prajerm Charoenmuang said a 17-year-old boy posted nude photos on her 12-year-old daughter’s FB page.

A Chonburi mother complained to police that a teenage boy posted pornographic photos on her young daughter’s Facebook profile, damaging her reputation.



Please Support Pattaya Mail

Samet resident Prajerm Charoenmuang filed her complaint with Muang District police Nov. 17, alleging that a 17-year-old boy named Yuth had posted sexually explicit photos he pulled off the internet to her 12-year-old daughter’s page after the girl had asked Yuth for help in setting up a Facebook account.

Both mom and daughter were terrified by the number of requests to chat she received after creepy people thought the photos were of her.

The girl has since changed her password and removed the photos, but the mother alleged it damaged her daughter’s reputation with people thinking it was her in the explicit pictures.

Prajerm also said Yuth’s actions put her young daughter in danger as she was now receiving many unwanted solicitations and invitations to chat.

Police plan to bring Yuth in for questioning.

Worried for her daughter’s safety, mom Prajerm took the matter straight to the police.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR