Chonburi mother calls cops on boy who posted porn to daughter’s Facebook

A Chonburi mother complained to police that a teenage boy posted pornographic photos on her young daughter’s Facebook profile, damaging her reputation.







Samet resident Prajerm Charoenmuang filed her complaint with Muang District police Nov. 17, alleging that a 17-year-old boy named Yuth had posted sexually explicit photos he pulled off the internet to her 12-year-old daughter’s page after the girl had asked Yuth for help in setting up a Facebook account.

The girl has since changed her password and removed the photos, but the mother alleged it damaged her daughter’s reputation with people thinking it was her in the explicit pictures.

Prajerm also said Yuth’s actions put her young daughter in danger as she was now receiving many unwanted solicitations and invitations to chat.

Police plan to bring Yuth in for questioning.











