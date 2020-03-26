Chonburi Governor imposes travel restrictions to control Covid-19 outbreaks

Gov. Pakarathorn Thienchai on March 25 signed another order imposing further social distancing restrictions, along with tourist destinations and venues closure throughout Chonburi province. The order covers Pattaya City and its islands.





Koh Larn, one of the most visited islands in eastern region, and Koh Si Chang under supervision of Sriracha district are now closed, which are located about half an hour away from shore. No traveling onto the islands is permitted. Starting from last night, police set up checkpoints to monitor inter-provincial movement and to screen motorists crossing provinces including, Chonburi.

At Wat Koh Larn or Wat Mai Samran, residents assembled to voice their thoughts on the closure of their island, and it was a consensus that the authority should do so to protect them from getting the deadly virus. Two health checkpoints were set up at Tha Na Ban and Ta Waen beach on Koh Larn. All tourist boats are restricted to docks. Pattaya city and the island’s public parks are also closed. Playgrounds and sports venues are also shut down.

Catering zones in shopping malls are still open but sit-in is not allowed. Restaurants are still opened with dining tables set 1-2 meters apart. Pharmacies and all medical supply shops are operational.

Chonburi Provincial Public Health Office states in their official website that on Thursday March 26 at 8:30 am there are confirmed 40 cases of infected in Chonburi, 38 under medication, 2 were sent home. In that number, 7 are foreigners including 1 Italian, 1 German, 2 British, 1 New Zealand, 1 Swedish, and 1 Japanese. All are in intensive care. The governor asked all for full cooperation by trying to stay home at all times and restrict ourselves from physical socializing whenever possible.











