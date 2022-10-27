Chonburi FC ends contract with its player involved in drunk-driving

The Chonburi Football Club has announced to immediately terminate its contract with its goalkeeper who killed a person and seriously injured another in his drunk-driving while its team manager resigned to take responsibility for the incident.

The fatal traffic accident happened in the early morning of Oct 26 when the car driven by goalkeeper Worawut Sukuna, 23, hit people in their morning walk on a seaside road in Muang district of Chon Buri. One person was killed and another was severely injured. Police found the driver’s blood alcohol level of 184mg/dL.







Earlier the football club said it would suspend Mr Worawut. In its latest statement, it said that its executives and related parties reviewed the issue as well as relevant information and evidence and they decided to immediately terminate the club’s contact with the player.







Yesterday evening the Facebook account of club chairman Wittaya Khumpluem showed the pictures of a bathing ceremony and his presentation of financial compensation for affected people. The club said that it was willing to take responsibility although the incident resulted from an individual’s action. The incident caused damage to other people and the club and the club and its chairman were ready to compensate for the death and pay for the medical treatment of the injured person, Mr Wittaya wrote. (TNA)











































