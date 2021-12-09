Central Pattaya sprayed for mosquitos

By Pattaya Mail
Pattaya health workers visited Soi Arunothai communities to fumigate and disinfect the neighborhood against disease-carrying mosquitos.

Health workers fumigated a central Pattaya neighborhood and educated residents about how to combat disease-carrying mosquitos.

Public Health Director Kanrapa Mukdasanit led his team and volunteers to the Soi Arunothai Community Dec. 8 for another in the regular outreach missions to battle dengue fever.



Community Vice President Amnuay Muangthong joined the group in handing out brochures and abate to locals, advising them to eliminate standing water and add the abate to reserve tanks to prevent mosquitos from nesting.


Residents also were advised to keep their property clean and wear pants and long sleeves when working outdoors, or apply mosquito repellant.

Health workers sprayed yards and fields in areas where mosquitos might breed.

Health workers educated residents on how to prevent dengue fever, zika virus, and arthritis by eliminating Aedes mosquito breeding grounds.









