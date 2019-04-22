Car washes boom after Songkran

Car washes are cashing in now that Songkran is finished, with owners of motorbikes and cars eager to get all the powder off their vehicles.

Kanda Jueluang, owner of Poseidon Car Care in Soi Photisan, said her shop has been busy since 7 a.m., which is common every year after Pattaya’s April 19 “wan lai” day.

Additional staffers were brought on for the big cleaning day. The surge is expected to last about five days, she said.

Kanda said people are concerned the powder and clay will eat into their paint jobs.