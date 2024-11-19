Car makes sudden U-turn, collides with motorcycle, rider injured on Thepprasit Road, South Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya Emergency Rescue Center was notified of a traffic accident involving a car and a motorcycle on Thepprasit Road, South Pattaya on November 18. Upon receiving the call, emergency rescue teams rushed to the scene.

At the location, authorities found a Honda Civic with damage to the left side. The driver, 47-year-old Pisawat Unklang, was unharmed. Nearby, a blue Honda PCX motorcycle had fallen over, with significant damage. The 24-year-old rider, Siripong Nontakamchan, was injured and immediately provided with first aid before being rushed to the hospital.

The car driver, Pitsawat, explained that while making a U-turn, he noticed the motorcycle approaching at high speed before the collision occurred, resulting in damage to both vehicles and injury to the rider.

















































