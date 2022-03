A Chiang Mai man narrowly escaped death after his car burst into flames following a crash in Huay Yai.

Kritsana Sritila, 35, was pulled from the vehicle by passersby on Pattaya to Mabtaphut Highway 7 March 7.

Krit said that as he was driving around the curve to exit the highway, he somehow lost control of the vehicle and hit a guardrail. Then flames broke out and quickly consumed the car.

Highway police are investigating the cause of the fire.