Captain hurt in Rayong speedboat fire

One person was hurt when a Rayong-Koh Samet speedboat burst into flames at Choke Kritsada Pier.

Driver Surachai Chokepukdee, 42, suffered burns in the Sept. 22 blaze that began with an explosion at the Paya Subdistrict jetty in Muang District. He was transported to Rayong Hospital for treatment.







Surachai told police that when he started the engine he heard an explosion and suddenly fire was everywhere. He jumped on the pier, his clothes burning.

Police could only speculate as to what caused the fuel tank to explode.



























