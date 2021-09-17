Burmese builder held for murder of countryman in Samae San

Sattahip police arrested a Burmese construction worker on suspicion that he stabbed a compatriot to death.

An extremely drunk Aung Min Sein, 42, was taken into custody at his apartment on Soi Mankaew in Samae San’s Nong Krajong Community Sept. 15. A 30-centimenter kitchen knife coated in blood was found nearby.







Along the road outside the apartment house, police found the body of an unidentified Burmese man in his late 40s. He’d be stabbed once in the abdomen and had a defensive wound on one hand.



The dead man, who worked drying fish in the Sattahip fishing port, and Aung Min Sein reportedly had been drinking together the night before when neighbors spotted him running to the road and collapsing.

































