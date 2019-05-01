BPH warns about heatstroke

Bangkok Hospital Pattaya doctors warned the public about the risk of heatstroke during Thailand’s sweltering heatwave.

Dr. Suthep Keeratijaroenwong, a cardiologist specializing in Intervention Cardiology, said high temperatures can lead to a variety of ailments and illnesses, from gastrointestinal infections from spoiled food to heatstroke in which the body’s temperature rises to more than 40 degrees Celsius.

Symptoms include fatigue, low blood pressure, wooziness, arrhythmia, anhidrosis or seizures. Heatstroke can be fatal if left untreated.

Most at risk, he said, are children, seniors and outdoor laborers.

Suthep said people should wear light colors, avoid prolonged exposure to the heat or carry an umbrella.