Beach Road closed April 19

Beach Road will be closed from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 19 for the finale of Pattaya’s Songkran celebration.

Deputy Mayor Banlue Kullavanijaya said at an April 10 planning meeting that the epicenter for Pattaya’s annual “wan lai” water-throwing melee will become a walking street for the day, with tens of thousands of people expected to celebrate the Thai New Year along the shoreline.

Sidestreets leading to Beach Road will also be closes to traffic. Second Road will be as normal, but likely gridlocked like nearly all of Pattaya’s streets that day.

Police and support volunteers will be stationed around the party zone to keep things from getting too rowdy and lend aid to those overcome with partying.