Bans on restaurant dine-in, fitness and sports clubs in dark red provinces likely to be eased

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry is seeking approval from the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to allow restaurants to reopen, as the rate of new infections has declined over the past few days.

Ministry Permanent Secretary Kiattiphum Wongrajit said, after Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul met with representatives from nine business groups, which were ordered to close in 29 "dark-red" provinces (including Pattaya City, Chonburi) , that the COVID-19 situation appears to be improving and certain restrictions should, therefore, be lifted.







He said the ministry will ask the CCSA to consider allowing restaurants to offer dine-in services, with certain restrictions. For instance, a restaurant would only be allowed to fill half of its maximum capacity, to enable social distancing. Other outdoor businesses, as well as fitness and sports clubs, will be the next to reopen.

According to the Public Health Ministry, reopened restaurants, shopping malls and other businesses will be required to adopt a "COVID-free" approach. They must set aside enough space on their premises to allow social distancing and ensure adequate ventilation. (NNT)
























