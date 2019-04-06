Banglamung chief inspects flood-damaged homes

Banglamung’s District Chief visited Khao Talo Community residents whose homes were damaged by floods from this week’s storm.
Amnart Charoensri and his deputies called on families at low-lying Golden Town Village and Eakmongkol 4 Village April 3.
Both areas lack proper drainage systems and water runs downhill into homes and yards, damaging houses, vehicles and personal property.
He ordered Nongprue officials to dig a flood-drainage cache pond behind the villages and improve an old well to capture the runoff.
Some homeowners were given replacement appliances.