Banglamung chief inspects flood-damaged homes

By Warapun Jaikusol
Banglamung District Chief Amnart Charoensri (right) visits Khao Talo Community residents whose homes were damaged by floods.
Banglamung’s District Chief visited Khao Talo Community residents whose homes were damaged by floods from this week’s storm.

Amnart Charoensri and his deputies called on families at low-lying Golden Town Village and Eakmongkol 4 Village April 3.

Both areas lack proper drainage systems and water runs downhill into homes and yards, damaging houses, vehicles and personal property.

He ordered Nongprue officials to dig a flood-drainage cache pond behind the villages and improve an old well to capture the runoff.

Some homeowners were given replacement appliances.

