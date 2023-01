A Bangkok man nearly died after almost drowning in a Jomtien Beach hotel pool.

Amnuay Bamrung, 42, was fished out of the pool at the Thong Satit Hotel on Jomtien Soi 14 by friends Jan. 22. Paramedics supplied first aid and sent him to Pattaya Hospital.

Friends said Amnuay came to Pattaya from Bangkok for the weekend with four friends. They had been drinking by the pool when Amnuay decided to go for a dip. Shortly later, they noticed him face down in the water.