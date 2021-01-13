Bali Hai’s ‘dancing fountain’ dancing again

Pattaya has spent the winter patching up Bali Hai Pier, with the “dancing fountain” finally reopening following repairs.

Pattaya spent 95 million baht in 2017 to renovate and beautify Bali Hai for the navy’s International Fleet Review, including construction of an oval water fountain lit by 35 banks of alternating-color LEDs that made an impressive light show.







As per the norm, the city promptly let the entire project decay after the foreign guests left by allocating no money for maintenance.

In October, the fountain’s lights were broken, the pump was out of order, the pier’s 2017 administrative building vacant and dilapidated, the walkway behind the fountain pockmarked with holes, and floors of the multipurpose zone cracked.

City officials said more than 4.2 million baht of the original contract was set aside for maintenance to be carried out by the contractor, who did nothing since getting paid. The city sent two letters requesting maintenance work, but no follow up was made and Bali Hai was left to rot.

City hall has not acknowledged the repairs or said who ended up paying for it.

The fountain turned on nightly from 7-10 p.m.















